'Hearsay dressed up as UN report': India rejects claims of youth facing stigma amid CJP protest

Rejecting a report by a human rights expert of the United Nations (UN) that the country's youth are facing "retaliation and stigmatisation" for discussing mental health or gender justice, India has said that the allegations are completely unverified and added that such claims should be "verified" before vilifying issues.

The report was presented by Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association Gina Romero. But First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN Anuj Swarup rejected it completely and said Romero merely cited "unnamed submissions" in the footnote while presenting the report.

"A sweeping charge against the world's largest youth population, resting on anonymous and unverified claims, is not evidence. It is hearsay dressed up as a UN report, and my delegation rejects it outright," Swarup said, speaking during the 81st Session of the UNGA Third Committee.

"A mandate holder who relies on anonymous inputs to generalise for 1.4 billion people does a disservice to the very mandate she holds. We urge this Special Rapporteur to verify before she vilifies and to bring the required rigour and fairness in her reports," he said.

In her report, Romero notes that in India, young people created a "satirical political movement", a reference to the Cockroach Janata Party, and said that "young people from India reported retaliation or stigmatisation for discussing mental health or gender justice.

Swarup further emphasised that "this level of arbitrary report writing is precisely the reason that the United Nations and its institutions have lost credibility."

He said that in India, these freedoms, together with freedom of speech and expression, are guaranteed to every citizen under Article 19 of the Constitution, and are protected by an independent judiciary, a free press, and an empowered National Human Rights Commission.

India also termed the report ironic, taking note of the "satirical political movement" created by the country's youth.

"In which repressive State does a satirical youth party question the government, marches on the capital, and then sits across the table with senior national leaders," Swarup said.

He pointed to the High Commissioner for Human Rights' comment in the Human Rights Council last month that dialogue with young leaders is far more effective in the context of youth-led movement in India.

"Perhaps that update escaped the Special Rapporteur's attention," he said, adding that when students protested this summer over irregularities in public examinations, the government engaged constructively with the youth.

Within weeks, the Indian Parliament amended the Public Examinations Act, doubling punishments for paper leaks, carried out a systemic examination overhaul, and created fast-track courts in every state, specifically dedicated to prosecuting individuals involved in exam fraud, he said.

"This is the true testament of democracy in action. Youth represents our strength and shared future," he said, as he cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words that youth capability will become India's capability, and their success will take India's success to new heights.

Further, over five million young people took part in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue this year, shaping national priorities directly with the Prime Minister. Several ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, continue to engage with youth of the country directly and through social media, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

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