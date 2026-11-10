'He had no idea she was a spy': Trump backs Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as FBI probes Chinese spy links

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang amid allegations that the tech billionaire was involved in an affair with a woman suspected of spying for China. Trump said he believed Huang was unaware of her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said he was surprised by the allegations, given his long-standing association with the NVIDIA chief. "When I heard about it, first of all, I was amazed because I view him as a very high-quality person, and have known him a long time. It's actually the largest, I think by value it's probably the largest, or one of the largest companies in the world. He did that with a chip," Trump said.

'He had no idea she was a spy': Trump

Trump said he spoke with Huang earlier and asked whether he knew about the woman's alleged ties to Chinese intelligence. "He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy and I really believe him,'" Trump said.

He further said that the FBI is investigating Nvidia CEO's affair with an alleged Chinese government agent, but said he doesn't think the executive who has helped to develop artificial intelligence has a reason to worry.

"I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he'll be in good shape," Trump said at a White House briefing.

"I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," Huang said in his letter.

The sudden emergence of Huang's infidelity has rocked the political class and America's tech sector, creating new concerns about whether China has been able to access the cutting-edge chips designed by Nvidia that are powering the development of artificial intelligence.

'I was unfaithful': Nvidia chief

Huang -- a singular figure in the technology landscape and one of the world's wealthiest people -- has acknowledged he had an affair, issuing an apology to his wife and to the company in an open letter posted on Nvidia's website. The New York Times reported that US intelligence determined that the woman was gathering information for Beijing.

"There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," Huang said in a message to employees, admitting that he had also failed in his responsibilities towards Nvidia’s employees, board and shareholders. He pledged to take full responsibility and work to regain their trust.

The company’s board has initiated an independent inquiry, overseen by a committee of independent directors and supported by external legal counsel. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the investigation.

"While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information," Nvidia said, emphasising that protecting US national and economic security remained a priority.

(With ANI, AP inputs)

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