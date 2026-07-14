Has Balochistan gained independence from Pakistan? Viral letter claims 85% territory taken in control

New Delhi:

Claims that Balochistan has declared independence from Pakistan have gone viral on social media after a statement issued in the name of the "Republic of Balochistan" began circulating online. The document makes several sweeping claims, including that the region has established its own government, adopted national symbols and now controls most of its territory.

The statement has attracted widespread attention because it also calls on the international community to recognise Balochistan as an independent country. Pakistan has not officially responded to the viral claims so far.

What does the viral letter claim?

According to the statement, Balochistan has declared independence, adopted its national anthem, "Ma Chukain Balochani", introduced a national flag, established its own currency called the "Balochi Falus" and now "exercises control" over 85 per cent of its territory.

The letter further claims that the new administration has assumed control over the region's mineral resources, gas fields and coal mines.

"These developments make Balochistan deserving of international recognition. We now control the republic's gold and copper mines, more than 150 active gas fields, and over 1,200 operational coal mines across the Republic of Balochistan," the statement said.

The letter also alleges that several members of Pakistan's security agencies have resigned and joined the Baloch side.

"Today, we are administering the State of Balochistan through our own security and defense forces. We may not possess fighter jets, attack helicopters, tanks, missiles, or heavy artillery, but we control our land. A force of 500,000 personnel comprising the Balochistan military, navy, air force, and civil administration stands ready to overthrow the occupying forces of Pakistan end of 2026," it added.

(Image Source : X/MIRYAR_BALOCH)The viral letter

Disclaimer: India TV could not independently verify the viral letter and does not vouch for its authenticity.

Appeal for international recognition of Balochistan's freedom

The self-proclaimed Republic of Balochistan also claimed that people in the region had rejected Pakistan's presence and asserted that a growing number of Baloch and Pashtuns had resigned from the Pakistan Army, police, Frontier Corps and Levies.

It further stated that Balochistan should be recognised as a neighbouring country and assured regional nations that it would not allow Pakistan's military, navy or air force to use its territory, airspace or coastline to destabilise the region.

The statement also appealed to the international community to formally recognise Balochistan's independence, arguing that doing so would promote regional stability and bring an end to what it described as decades of Pakistan's hostility, nuclear blackmail and extremism.

Background to the Balochistan unrest

Balochistan has witnessed years of unrest and repeated protests against the Pakistani government, with demonstrators frequently raising slogans against Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

If the latest claims of independence are eventually verified, they could further deepen the political and security challenges facing Islamabad.

So far, there has been no official response from Pakistani authorities regarding the viral statement or its claims.

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