Harvard scholars express concern over alleged attacks on India's constitutional institutions.

A diverse group of 44 Harvard scholars and professionals on Wednesday expressed concern over what they described as a concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, asserting that while dissent is a democratic right, undermining institutional credibility through unsubstantiated allegations is not.

In a statement titled “Constitutional Responsibility, Rule of Law, and Institutional Integrity,” the signatories described themselves as concerned citizens of India, the world's oldest and largest democracy. They said the use of terms such as “siege” to describe the country and labels such as “thieves” and “compromised” for constitutional authorities raised serious concerns about efforts to erode public trust in democratic institutions.

The signatories included lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists and academicians.

“We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the office of the Honourable Chief Justice of India, and Parliament,” the statement said.

The scholars emphasised that while dissent remains fundamental to democracy, accusations against constitutional bodies must be backed by evidence. They said the statement was issued out of a sense of responsibility, adding that silence in such circumstances should not be mistaken for indifference.

The statement also raised concerns over reports that Harvard University's name had allegedly been used to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.

The signatories said actions taken by law enforcement agencies to maintain public order warranted fair scrutiny. However, they argued that sweeping allegations and abusive rhetoric could not replace evidence, due process or institutional accountability.

“The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must be respected. The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” the statement said.

Reiterating their commitment to constitutional values, the scholars said, “Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation.”

The 44 signatories included Rajat Sethi, A K Raghawan, Abhigyan Satyam, Abhishek M, Adhitya Srinivasan, Aditya Kulshreshtha, Akash Sabarwal, Udaya Birje Raghunath, Priyambada Mishra, Sujeet Kumar, Richa Arya and Rashmini Koparkar, among others.

Also Read:

Sheikh Hasina slams Bangladesh PM Rahman for skipping BRICS Summit, says it 'damages national interest'