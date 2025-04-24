Harder to deal with Zelenskyy than Putin, says Trump as Ukraine stands firm on Crimea US President Donald Trump has threatened that the US will walk away if peace process between Russia and Ukraine remains stalled for a longer period of time.

Washington:

In the latest Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, nine people were killed while 70 others sustained serious injuries. The attack came hours after peace negotiations appeared to stall as US President Donald Trump lashed out at Zelenskyy, suggesting that Zelenskyy was prolonging the “killing field” by pushing back on ceding Crimea to Russia as part of a potential peace plan. Trump later asserted that “it's been harder” to deal with Zelenskyy than with Russia.

Zelenskyy has said multiple times that recognising occupied territory as Russian is a red line for his country. Moreover, the Ukrainian president is cutting short his official trip to South Africa and returning home in the wake of Russian strikes.

On its Telegram channel, the Kyiv City Military Administration said that Russia struck Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. At least 45 drones were detected, the administration said, adding that Ukraine's Air Force would update the figures later.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that at least 42 people were hospitalised in Kyiv. Rescue operations were still underway early Thursday morning to find bodies under the rubble.

At a Kyiv residential building that was almost entirely destroyed, emergency workers removed rubble with their hands, rescuing a trapped woman who emerged from the wreckage covered in white dust and moaning in pain. An elderly woman sat against a brick wall, face smeared with blood, her eyes fixed to the ground in shock as medics tended to her wounds.

Fires were reported in several residential buildings, said Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the city military administration. The attack, which began around 1:00 am, hit at least five neighbourhoods in Kyiv. In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in a residential building that was damaged in the attack.

(With inputs from AP)