Hardeep Singh Puri calls for global unity against terrorism, pays tribute to Air India Kanishka victims

New Delhi:

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, remembered victims of the Air India Kanishka bombing on the 40th anniversary and called on the international community to unite against terrorism. Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing in Ahakista, Cork, Ireland, Puri said, "The world needs to come together – not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism."

Recalling the tragedy of June 23, 1985, when Air India Flight 182 was destroyed mid-air by a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists, killing all 329 on board, including over 80 children, Puri said the tragedy was not an accident but a "deliberate, heinous act carried out by fringe elements seeking to divide India."

A team of eight Indian delegation members attended the 40th anniversary memorial of the Kanishka terror attack:

Hardeep Singh Puri: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Arvinder Singh Lovely: BJP MLA from Gandhi Nagar in Delhi Assembly Baldev Singh Aulakh: Minister of State in UP Government Gurveer Singh Brar: BJP MLA from Sadulshahar in Ganganagar, Rajasthan Assembly Narinder Singh Raina: BJP MLA from RS Pora in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Trilok Singh Cheema: BJP MLA from Kashipur in Uttarakhand Assembly Tarun Chug: National General Secretary, BJP Akhilesh Mishra: Ambassador in Ireland

(Image Source : X)Team of Indian Delegation.

Terrorism still a global threat

Union Minister Puri stressed that terrorism and extremism are not issues of the past but present-day threats that continue to endanger innocent lives across the world. "India has suffered the scourge of terrorism for decades — from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab to Mumbai. Time and again, our people have endured bombings, assassinations, and atrocities," he said, while noting that countries across the world are grappling with this problem as he highlighted that global terrorism-related deaths increased by 22 per cent in 2024.

Appeal for India-Canada cooperation

Calling upon the Government of Canada to join India in countering this shared threat, Puri said, "Canada is a valued partner and friend. We share vibrant cultural and economic relations with each other. India and Canada are bound by democratic traditions." He urged for deeper collaboration between the two nations through intelligence sharing, counter-radicalisation efforts, and the disruption of terror financing. "India stands ready to do more. Our security agencies, intelligence apparatus, and diplomatic channels are fully committed to partnering with the world to ensure that such tragedies are never repeated," he said.

Gratitude to Ireland and Ahakista

Puri also acknowledged and thanked the people of Ahakista and the Irish government for their compassion in the aftermath of the 1985 tragedy. "They opened their homes and hearts to grieving families—an act of humanity that continues to inspire." He further noted that the unique friendship forged between India and Ireland in the wake of the disaster has blossomed into strong bilateral ties, with trade reaching nearly USD 16 billion in 2023.

Honouring victims through global peace

In closing, the minister reiterated India's unwavering resolve to honour the memory of the victims by striving for global peace and security. "Let today's commemoration be a united message—those who spread hate and terror will never prevail over humanity, democracy, and friendship." The ceremony was attended by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, local Irish officials, first responders, and families of victims, all coming together in solemn remembrance.