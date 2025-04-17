Happy Passia, most-wanted gangster behind 14 attacks in Punjab, detained in US Happy Passia earlier had claimed responsibility for an attack in which a senior police officer's vehicle exploded near the Gumtala police post in Punjab's Amritsar in January 2025.

Washington:

Most-wanted gangster Happy Passia, who reportedly plotted 14 terrorist attacks in Punjab recently, has been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in the US, sources said. Happy Passia was wanted by India's premier anti-terror body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Passia has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Notably, his detention is being seen as a big achievement for security agencies in India. The NIA earlier had announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for any information on Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia.

Happy Passia has carried out many terrorist incidents in Punjab in collaboration with Pakistan ISI and terrorist Rinda and BKI Babbar Khalsa International.

Happy Passia earlier had claimed responsibility for an attack in which a senior police officer's vehicle exploded near the Gumtala police post in Punjab's Amritsar in January 2025.

Even as the exact nature of the explosion was not immediately known, but various reports suggested it could have been a carburettor blast. It should be noted that the carburettor is a part of the car which is used to control and mix air and fuel entering the engine.

After he claimed responsibility of the attack, Passia also warned of more such blasts in the future, allegedly in retaliation for police atrocities against his family.