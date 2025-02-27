Hamas returns bodies of 4 Israeli hostages in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners Crowds of cheering families, friends and supporters gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia as a Red Cross convoy carrying several dozen released Palestinian prisoners arrived.

Hamas, early on Thursday, handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, in exchange for Israel’s release of Palestinian prisoners, days before the ending of the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. An Israeli security official confirmed that Hamas handed the hostages' bodies to the Red Cross. Israel said the caskets were delivered with the help of Egyptian mediators through an Israeli crossing and an identification process had begun.

At around the same time, a Red Cross convoy carrying several dozen released Palestinian prisoners left Israel's Ofer prison. Crowds of cheering families, friends and supporters gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia, jostling for a glimpse of the bus as it arrived.

Well-wishers greeted the released prisoners, hugging them and snapping photos. One released man made a victory sign as he was carried on the shoulders of supporters, with the crowd chanting "God is Great". Hundreds of other prisoners were to be sent to Gaza, many of them detained after the October 7, 2023, attacks and never charged.

Israel had delayed the release of over 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it called the cruel treatment of hostages during their handover by Hamas.