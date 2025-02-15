Saturday, February 15, 2025
     
Hamas releases three Israeli hostages after 498 days in captivity; Watch family's emotional reaction

Hamas on Saturday released three Israeli hostages, Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel Chen, Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, after 498 days in captivity. The Israel Defence Forces have posted a video on X, showing family's reaction.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Gaza Published : Feb 15, 2025 15:39 IST, Updated : Feb 15, 2025 15:50 IST
Hamas releases Israeli hostages
Image Source : ISRAEL DEFENCE FORCES X ACCOUNT/ AP Hamas releases Israeli hostages

After parading them before a crowd in the southern Gaza Strip, Hamas militants released three Israeli hostages on Saturday. The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross as part of the fragile Gaza ceasefire deal that seeks both Israel and Hamas to exchange hostages. In a post on X, Israel Defence Forces acknowledged that they had received the hostages. The IDF's post on X reads, "The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment." 

The Red Cross delivered the three — Iair Horn, 46, a dual citizen of Israel and Argentina; American-Israeli Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Russian-Israeli Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29 — to the Israeli military, which said they were being taken for medical treatment and to be reunited with their relatives.

The hostages, who were abducted in the October 7, 2023, attack that ignited the Israel-Hamas war, appeared pale and worn. However, they appeared to be in better physical condition than the three men released last Saturday, who had emerged emaciated from 16 months of captivity.

