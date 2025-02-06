Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Hamas punishes, tortures gay members for homosexuality and raping Israeli hostages: Report

A report makes shocking revelation that Hamas has tortured its own members for allegedly indulging in same-sex relations. The charges against them included flirting with girls without a legal relationship, homosexual conversations, and sodomy.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Gaza Published : Feb 06, 2025 13:24 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 13:24 IST
Hamas militants
Image Source : AP Hamas militants

In a shocking revelation, Hamas is reported to have killed its own members who allegedly indulged in same-sex relations. According to some secret documents from the Palestinian group, some Hamas militants raped Israeli victims during its attack on Israel in October 2023. The report claims that members of Hamas allegedly raped the Israeli hostages, who were held captive following the October 7 attack.

The New York Post reports that Hamas prepared a list of recruits who could not allegedly comply with "morality checks" as they engaged in homosexuality, as they ended up paying a 'heavy price.'.

The report claims the homosexuality 'crime' was committed by 94 recruits of Hamas. The charges against them included flirting with girls without a legal relationship, homosexual conversations, and sodomy.

However, the fate of these identified recruits, dubbed 'unacceptable,' is yet unclear. Notably, homosexuality is illegal in Gaza and attracts years of prison or even death sentences if found guilty.

