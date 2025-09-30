Hamas has 3-4 days to respond over Gaza peace proposal, says Trump The proposed plan urges Hamas to disarm and effectively relinquish control in return for a ceasefire, the provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and a pledge to reconstruct Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 66,000 Palestinians have died since the war started.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump said Hamas has 3-4 days to respond over 20-point peace deal proposed by him in joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. He said all other parties, including Muslim countries, were signed up and they were waiting for Hamas’ response.

"All of the Arab countries are signed up, the Muslim countries all signed up, Israel's all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not — and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," Trump said while talking to the reporters outside the White House.

Trump’s proposal on Gaza peace

The proposed plan urges Hamas to disarm and effectively relinquish control in return for a ceasefire, the provision of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians and a pledge to reconstruct Gaza. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 66,000 Palestinians have died since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The initiative, put forward by Trump, has garnered broad international backing. After a meeting at the White House on Monday, both Trump and Netanyahu publicly expressed their unified support for the plan.

Will study before responding, says Hamas

Hamas on Tuesday said it will thoroughly study US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza before responding. The militant movement said the move will be discussed within the group and other factions in Palestine.

Palestine hails Trump’s proposal

On Tuesday, Palestine expressed support for Trump's proposed peace plan for Gaza, stating that it would contribute to the unification of Palestinian territories and institutions.

"The State of Palestine welcomes the sincere and determined efforts of President Donald J Trump to end the war on Gaza and affirms its confidence in his ability to find a path toward peace," the State of Palestine said.