Hamas confirms death of military leader Mohammed Deif in Israeli airstrike

Jerusalem: Months after Israel’s announcement, Hamas on Thursday confirmed the death of its military leader Mohammed Deif in an Israeli strike, Times of Israel reported. Giving details, Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida confirmed the death of Dief in a video statement. He also confirmed the deaths of the deputy commander of Hamas's military wing; Ghazi Abu Tama'a, head of combat support; Raad Thabet, the military wing chief of staff; Rafa'a Salameh, commander of the Khan Younis Brigade; Ayman Nofal, commander of the Central Gaza Brigade; and Ahmed Ghandour, commander of the Northern Gaza Brigade, Times of Israel reported.

In August of last year, Israel announced that it had killed Mohammed Dief in a July 13 air strike in the Khan Younis area.

In a post on X, IDF stated, "We can now confirm: Mohammed Deif was eliminated." The Israeli military said that it obtained intelligence confirming his death in the past few hours. Deif was targeted in a strike at Hamas' Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa'a Salameh's compound in Khan Younis area on July 13, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners after receiving security assurance from the mediators of the ongoing ceasefire-hostage deal, following the chaotic scenes in Khan Younis during the handover of Israeli and Thai hostages.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel released the Palestinian prisoners after Israeli military confirmed the release of three Israelis, one male and two female, and five Thailand nationals.

Israel had delayed the release of Palestinian prisoners and had asserted that the prisoners won't be freed until the "safe passage" of the hostages is "guaranteed in the next releases."

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, together with Defense Minister Israel Katz, has ordered that the release of the terrorists slated to be released today be delayed until the safe exit of our hostages in the next phases is assured. Israel demands that the mediators see to this," the Israel PM Office said in a statement.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked southern Israel killing over 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting over 200 others. Over 46,000 Palestinians have been also killed in Gaza in Israel's counter-offensive against Hamas.

(With inputs from ANI)