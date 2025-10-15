Hamas conducts public executions in Gaza amid power struggle, Trump demands disarmament Just days after Trump hailed a significant breakthrough in peace talks, a disturbing video surfaced showing Hamas fighters publicly executing eight blindfolded men in Gaza.

New Delhi:

In a grim turn of events, Hamas has reportedly conducted mass public executions in Gaza as it attempts to consolidate control over the Palestinian enclave. The executions come amidst ongoing clashes with rival armed clans following a US-brokered ceasefire with Israel. Videos of the executions, showing eight blindfolded men being shot in the street, have circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage.

Public executions spark outcry

The graphic footage, believed to be from Monday evening in Gaza City's al Sabra neighbourhood, shows eight men identified by Hamas as "collaborators and outlaws." Blindfolded and kneeling, the victims were executed by gunmen wearing Hamas insignia while chants of "Allahu Akbar" echoed from the surrounding crowd. Hamas claimed the men were criminals linked to Israel but did not provide evidence. Human rights groups condemned the extrajudicial killings, demanding an end to such violent reprisals.

Hamas reasserts control post-ceasefire

Since Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas has intensified efforts to regain control, clashing with local armed groups, including powerful family clans that had gained influence during the conflict. These groups, some reportedly backed by Israel, were accused of hijacking humanitarian aid and exacerbating Gaza's humanitarian crisis. Hamas’ security forces, previously weakened by Israeli airstrikes, have now resumed patrols and targeted these rival factions to restore order.

Trump's warning and peace deal challenges

US President Donald Trump acknowledged Hamas’s crackdown on these armed gangs, describing some as"very bad," but emphasised the need for the group to disarm. “They will disarm, and if they don’t, we will disarm them,” Trump warned, hinting at potential forceful measures without specifying details or deadlines.

The fragile peace deal brokered by the US, which included the release of Israeli hostages, now faces uncertainty. Israel has cut humanitarian aid to Gaza by half, demanding the return of the remains of deceased hostages. The UN has called for the continued implementation of the ceasefire and humanitarian support.

Growing tensions threaten stability

While Hamas insists on maintaining order during any political transition, Israel remains adamant that the war will only end once Hamas is dismantled. The ongoing executions and power struggles within Gaza underscore the precarious situation, threatening to undermine the fragile ceasefire and prolong the region’s instability.