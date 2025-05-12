Hamas agreed to release last living US hostage Edan Alexander in Gaza, confirms envoy of Donald Trump Indirect talks between Hamas and the US began 5 days ago, an Egyptian official and a senior Hamas official told media, with both describing the release of Edan Alexander as a gesture of goodwill.

Deir Al-Balah :

On Sunday (May 11), Hamas said the last living American hostage in Gaza, Edan Alexander, will be released as part of efforts to establish a ceasefire, reopen crossings into the Israeli-blockaded territory and resume the delivery of aid. Two Hamas officials told the media that they expect the release in the next 48 hours. US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed late Sunday in a message to AP that Hamas had agreed to release Alexander as a 'goodwill' gesture toward Trump.

The announcement of the first hostage release since Israel shattered a ceasefire in March comes shortly before Trump visits the Middle East this week. It highlighted the willingness of Israel's closest ally to inject momentum into ceasefire talks for the 19-month war as desperation grows among hostages' families and Gaza's over 2 million people under the new Israeli blockade.

Alexander is an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey. He was abducted from his base during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

Netanyahu govt angry by US direct talks with Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the US informed it of Hamas' intent to release Alexander without compensation or conditions and that the step is expected to lead to negotiations on a truce. Netanyahu's government was angered by US direct talks with Hamas earlier this year, which led to a Hamas offer to release Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel recommitted to a stalled ceasefire deal. Days later, however, Israel resumed the war.

Witkoff told the AP that Hamas' goal in releasing Alexander was to restart talks on a ceasefire, the release of additional hostages and a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza before Israel carries out a threatened total takeover of the territory.

Khalil al-Hayyah, a Hamas leader in Gaza, said the group has been in contact with the US administration over the past few days. Al-Hayyah said in a statement Hamas is ready to “immediately start intensive negotiations” to reach a final deal for a long-term truce, which includes an end to the war, the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and hostages in Gaza and the handing over of power in Gaza to an independent body of technocrats.

Alexander is expected to be released soon

Indirect talks between Hamas and the US began five days ago, an Egyptian official and a senior Hamas official told media, with both describing the release of Alexander as a gesture of goodwill. The senior Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said Alexander is expected to be released on Monday (May 12). Hamas was advised to “give a gift to President Trump and in return he will give back a better one,” the official said.

Another Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations, said Alexander's release is expected in the next 48 hours, adding that it requires Israel to pause fighting for a couple of hours. The Egyptian official involved in ceasefire negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss talks, said Hamas received assurances from the Trump administration through Egyptian and Qatari mediators that Alexander's release “will put all files on the negotiating table” including an end to the war.

Alexander's parents did not immediately return requests for comment. Trump and Witkoff have frequently mentioned Alexander, now 21, by name in the past few months. Witkoff was travelling to the region on Monday ahead of Alexander's expected release.

“Every time they say Edan's name, it's like they didn't forget. They didn't forget he's American, and they're working on it,” Edan's mother, Yael Alexander, told The Associated Press earlier this year.

Hamas released a video of Alexander in November during the Thanksgiving weekend, his mother said. The video was difficult to watch as he cried and pleaded for help, but it was a relief to see the latest sign that he was alive, she said.

Fifty-nine hostages are still in Gaza, around a third of them believed to be alive. Most of the rest were released in ceasefire agreements or other deals. The Hostages Families Forum, the grassroots forum representing most hostage families, said Alexander's release “must mark the beginning of a comprehensive agreement” that will free everyone. Trump, whose administration has voiced full support for Israel's actions, is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour.

(With inputs from agencies)