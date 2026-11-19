Washington:

House Democrats have nominated Hakeem Jeffries to lead the party in the new Congress, putting him closer to become the first Black Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Jeffries was nominated unanimously, by securing 251 votes, while 11 Democrats voted against him. He is set to make history by becoming a first black speaker following a formal vote by the full House on January 3.

Thanking House Democrats in a post on X, Jeffries said, "Together, we will deliver bold change. And make a big difference in the lives of the American people." "People of this country are demanding big, dramatic and transformational change. The status quo is unacceptable. And we are committed to delivering in a meaningful way the type of change that the American people deserve," he said addressing reporters.

Jeffries' leadership team is likely to include Representative Katherine Clark as House Majority Leader making her the first woman leader to hold the position and Representative Pete Aguliar as whip who is set to become the first Latino to occupy the chamber's third-highest leadership position.

Who is Hakeem Jeffries?

Hakeem Jeffries is a Democratic Leader who has been elected to the position twice in 2022 and 2024. He is the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives and the former Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Jeffries completed his schooling from Midwood High School and graduated with political science from the State University of New York at Binghamton. He received his master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University. He also graduated from New York University School of Law with magna cum laude and served on the Law Review.

Who are the Democrats voted against Jeffries?

A group of 11 Democrats who voted against Jeffries said that they were seeking commitments on key policy priorities including votes on Medicare for all and ending of genocide in Gaza. The democrats who signed the statement are - Reps.-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier of New York, Adam Hamawy of New Jersey, Fredrick Haynes of Texas, Melat Kiros of Clorado, Donavan McKinney of Michigan, Chris Rabb and Claire Veldez on Pennsylvania and New York, respectively.

-With ANI Inputs.

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