Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia announces strict penalties for rule violations | Check regulations, details here An advisory has been issued by the Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry warning of substantial fines, deportations, and entry bans for those who attempt to perform Hajj without proper permits or aid others to do so.

As pilgrims begin to depart from various corners of the world for their Hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has unveiled penalties for individuals who violate the stringent measures laid down to maintain the sanctity of the annual pilgrimage and to crack down on unauthorised participation.

An advisory has been issued by the authorities warning of substantial fines, deportations, and entry bans for those who attempt to perform Hajj without proper permits or aid others to do so.

The implementation period for these rules spans between April 29 and June 10 (1 Dhul-Qi’dah to 14 Dhul-Hijjah), covering the weeks leading up to and during the pilgrimage, which is expected to take place between June 4 and June 9, depending on the lunar calendar and sighting of the moon.

Here's a list of penalties announced by the Ministry:

Saudi authorities have issued a stern warning that performing Hajj without proper permit will incur heavy penalties. Anyone found entering Mecca or other holy sites during the restricted period without an official Hajj permit — including tourists and visit visa holders — could face a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi Riyals (around Rs 4.5 lakh).

Stricter penalties await those who assist in such unauthorised pilgrimages. Individuals involved in helping unpermitted pilgrims, by arranging visas, transportation, or accommodation, could be fined up to 100,000 Riyals (approximately Rs 22.7 lakh) per violation, with the penalty increasing based on the number of people they aid.

The enforcement measures go beyond monetary fines, with Saudi authorities significantly stepping up their crackdown on unauthorised pilgrims. Individuals caught infiltrating holy sites or overstaying their visas to perform Hajj will face deportation and a 10-year ban from re-entering the Kingdom.

Vehicles used to illegally transport such pilgrims may be confiscated by court order, especially if they are owned by those involved in the offence.

The penalties extend to property owners, including hotels and private accommodations, who may be fined if found knowingly housing unregistered or unauthorised pilgrims.

Know about Hajj pilgrimage

Hajj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia, considered the two most sacred sites in Islam.

The pilgrimage takes place during the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah and concludes with the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. The Hajj involves a series of sacred rituals performed over several days.