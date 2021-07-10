Haiti President Assassination: 17 suspects including 2 Americans arrested in killing of Jovenel Moise

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are displayed to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his official residence, at least two Haitian-Americans and 15 Colombians have been arrested by Haiti Police.

Addressing a presser, Haiti's National Police Director Leon Charles said that at least 28 suspects may be involved in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans. | READ MORE

3 assassins were killed in police shooting

Eight other people have fled and three assassins were killed in the shootings with security forces, added the official.

Moise was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen.

He had been ruling Haiti by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed. Disputes have been around on when his term ends.

Haiti's constitutional referendum, which should have taken place in April but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on September 26, the national electoral commission announced on June 28.

(With inputs from IANS)

