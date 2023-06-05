Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti, 15 dead, 8 missing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Haiti

The extensive rains over the weekend caused widespread flooding and numerous landslides in Haiti, resulting in at least 15 deaths and eight missing, authorities reported on Sunday.

According to Haiti's Civil Defense Company, nearly 13,400 people were forced to evacuate today as water consumed hundreds of homes in the region and turned some streets into raging rivers of brown drinking water.

Officials are still evaluating the impact of the rains that fell on Haiti on Saturday, which caused damage to more than 7,400 families.

The downpours likewise caused critical damage to crops in Haiti's central region when starvation was developing.

Ariel Henry, the prime minister, stated that he collaborated with national and international organisations to meet the flood victims' requirements.

Marcelin Esterlin, Director General of the Hydrometeorological Unit, stated that the rains that have been pounding the nation since June 1 are anticipated to continue this week.

The authorities stated that the probability of rain is 65% on Monday and 85% on Tuesday.

“We had planned a situation where we would have three to five days of rain. It started on June 1 and will continue. This situation will not improve in the coming hours because we have compact rain cells that have settled in the West and South-East departments, which explains why it’s raining all the time,” Esterlin said.

The government met on Saturday to talk about the circumstances as waterways flood their banks, causing floods, avalanches, and broad harm to the nation.

