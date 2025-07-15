Hafiz Saeed spotted for first time after Operation Sindoor, seen training terrorists in Muridke A video has surfaced showing a large group of terrorists receiving training in Muridke. Circulating on Twitter, the footage shows training sessions where Lashkar terrorists armed with assault rifles perform intense drills, including swimming with their hands tied.

New Delhi:

Blowing the lid off Pakistan's blatant lie that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed is in jail, a major development has emerged from Lahore, where the 26/11 attack mastermind has been spotted out in the open training terrorists at a camp. This is the first appearance of Hafiz Saeed after India's Operation Sindoor in which several of his terror camps in PoK and Pakistan, including in Muridke, the headquarters of Lashkar.

It appears that Saeed has either been released from jail or is freely operating despite official claims of his imprisonment. A video has emerged showing him openly moving among a large group of terrorists. The circulating on Twitter shows Saeed training terrorists armed with assault rifles and undertaking various rigorous exercises, including swimming with their hands tied.

Hafiz Saeed seen on camera after Operation Sindoor

In the footage, Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives are seen undergoing training in small groups. The video is reportedly from Lahore, specifically from the Muridke training camp. This is where Saeed has resumed militant training activities for Lashkar operatives. In the footage, terrorists are seen practising high jumps, long jumps, and even boat preparation drills. They are being trained to swim with their hands tied behind their backs. From sword fighting to judo-karate and even horse riding, the terrorists are being trained in a range of combat skills.

Inside the Lashkar's new training camp: Tactics, weapons and warfare

The training methods used at the Lashkar camp are intense and varied. Inflatable boats made of rubber or plastic are used for swimming drills. Terrorists are trained to dive deep using oxygen cylinders. Wooden saw machines are employed for drilling practice.

The training includes long jumps, jumping through fire rings, front flips, and obstacle navigation. Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives are trained in both hand-to-hand combat and the use of firearms. They practise with AK-47 rifles, knives, and swords. In addition to physical endurance, strategic movement, and weapons handling, the training also includes martial arts and horse riding. This is aimed at preparing them for difficult terrains such as the mountainous regions along the India–Pakistan border.

Abu Zarr takes command of Muridke terror camp after India's strikes

Following India's aerial strikes on Muridke, Hafiz Saeed has reportedly handed over control of the terror camp to another Lashkar-e-Taiba commander named Abu Zarr. He now manages the security of the Markaz-e-Taiba headquarters. Abu Zarr is often seen with an AK-47 in hand, usually accompanied by another armed militant for protection.

From this camp, the best-performing recruits are selected and sent to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. There, Pakistan's military provides them with advanced training. These trained militants are then sent across the Line of Control (LoC) to launch attacks on Indian soil. The entire network continues to operate despite international pressure, raising serious concerns over Pakistan’s handling of terrorism within its borders.