Hafeez Saeed having sleepless nights: ISI ramps up 26/11 mastermind's security amid covert hit fears The mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks has been deliberately positioned in a densely populated locality, surrounded by a mosque, a madrassa, and residential homes. While he is officially listed as imprisoned, his residence has effectively been turned into a temporary sub-jail.

New Delhi:

The ISI and the Pakistani government have intensified security measures for Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, sources have said. Former Special Service Group (SSG) commandos have reportedly been added to his security team, and additional personnel have been deployed at his residences, including the one located in Mohalla Johar, Lahore.

The 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind has been deliberately placed in a densely populated area with a mosque, madrassa, and the homes of ordinary citizens nearby. Although officially imprisoned, his residence has been converted into a temporary sub-jail. A control room has been established to monitor movements within a one-kilometre radius using CCTV cameras equipped with gesture detection technology, Times of India reported.

Hafeez Saeed, aged 77, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and is wanted by both the United States and India for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the recent Pahalgam killings. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a warning on Wednesday, vowing retaliation for the Pahalgam civilian deaths. Sharing Saeed’s photograph, the group threatened to target someone considered highly valuable to Pakistan.

While Saeed is officially serving a 46-year sentence in connection with seven terror financing convictions, his custody is widely seen as nominal. In an April 7, 2022 order, he was handed a 31-year sentence in two cases of terror financing. This was in addition to a 15-year sentence given in 2020, with the court ordering all sentences to run concurrently.

Despite his supposed detention since 2019, Saeed has made more than two dozen public appearances over the past three years, the latest in February this year. Protected by a multi-layered security ring including former SSG commandos, he has frequently been seen at terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and at camps in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Rawalkot.

Following India’s abrogation of Article 370, Saeed rebranded Lashkar-e-Taiba as The Resistance Front in 2020.