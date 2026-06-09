H-1B visa fee row: Trump slams court ruling; why this decision matters beyond America?

Washington:

A major political controversy has erupted in the United States after a federal court struck down the Trump administration's $100,000 H-1B visa fee, ruling that the charge was imposed without congressional approval. Reacting strongly to the verdict, US President Donald Trump accused federal judges of creating obstacles for his administration and harming the country through their decisions.

Speaking to reporters after attending the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York, Trump said federal courts were making governance increasingly difficult. Criticising the judiciary, he remarked, "These judges are giving us a very hard time. It's really crazy. They are doing tremendous damage to our country."

Court declares fee illegal

The controversy stems from a ruling by a federal court in Massachusetts, which invalidated the $100,000 fee imposed on new H-1B visa applications by the Trump administration. The court concluded that the fee amounted to an unlawful tax because it had not received approval from the US Congress. The ruling came in response to a legal challenge brought by 19 states, including California.

The fee had been introduced through a presidential proclamation issued by Trump in September last year. However, the court determined that the executive branch could not impose such a charge without legislative authorisation. The Massachusetts decision follows a similar ruling by a court in Washington, which had also questioned the legality of the measure.

White House signals appeal

The White House has indicated that it intends to challenge the ruling in a higher court. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers defended the administration's position, arguing that the H-1B programme had faced misuse for decades. According to Rogers, the Trump administration introduced the fee as part of broader efforts to reform the visa system and address longstanding concerns about the programme.

Republicans and Democrats divided over verdict

The court's decision has exposed sharp political divisions in Washington, with lawmakers from both major parties taking contrasting positions. Several Republican lawmakers supported the ruling, arguing that the fee would have negatively affected sectors already struggling with workforce shortages.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski said schools in remote areas of her state rely heavily on teachers employed through the H-1B programme. She stressed that the issue transcends partisan politics and directly impacts communities that depend on skilled foreign workers. Congressman Mike Lawler also voiced concerns and said he was working on bipartisan legislation aimed at exempting healthcare workers from such financial burdens.

Opposition backs court's decision

Democratic Congressman Don Beyer welcomed the verdict, saying it would prevent additional strain on the healthcare system. California Attorney General Rob Bonta argued that the fee would discourage highly skilled professionals from coming to the United States and could ultimately weaken the economy. Describing the policy as an attack on talent, Bonta said attracting skilled workers remains crucial for America's competitiveness. New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport also backed the court's ruling, stating that it clearly demonstrated that the executive branch had exceeded its authority.

Some Republicans continue to oppose the verdict

Not all Republicans agreed with the court's intervention, as Arizona Congressman Eli Crane criticised the decision and argued that Congress should instead enact legislation to address concerns surrounding the H-1B programme. He expressed support for the proposed "End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026" and called for broader reforms to the guest worker system.

Why the H-1B visa matters

The H-1B visa remains a key component of the United States' skilled worker immigration framework. Every year, 65,000 regular H-1B visas are issued, while an additional 20,000 visas are reserved for individuals who have obtained higher education degrees in the United States. The programme allows companies to recruit highly skilled professionals in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance.

Why does this decision matter beyond America?

This decision matters beyond America because the H-1B visa programme is a key gateway for skilled professionals from across the world, particularly from India. A $100,000 visa fee would have significantly increased hiring costs for US employers, potentially reducing opportunities for foreign workers in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance. With the court striking down the fee, companies may continue recruiting global talent without facing an additional financial burden. The ruling is especially important for Indian professionals, who make up a large share of H-1B visa holders, and for countries whose economies benefit from overseas employment, remittances and cross-border knowledge exchange. The verdict could also influence future debates on immigration, talent mobility and workforce competitiveness in the United States and beyond.

What does this mean for India?

The issue holds particular significance for India, which is one of the largest beneficiaries of the H-1B visa programme. According to available data, nearly 7,30,000 H-1B visa holders currently live in the United States, accompanied by approximately 550,000 dependents.

A substantial number of Indian professionals travel to the US every year through the H-1B route, particularly in the technology sector. American companies continue to rely heavily on Indian talent to fill specialised positions in software development, engineering, data science and other high-skill industries.

Why Indian professionals are closely watching the case

For thousands of Indian workers and aspiring applicants, the court's decision could have a direct impact on future visa costs and employment opportunities in the United States. Any major change in the H-1B framework often influences hiring trends, immigration policies and workforce planning among major US technology firms.

ALSO READ: US judge scraps Trump's $100,000 fee on H-1B visas: How will this move benefit Indian professionals?