Guyana: All-party delegation meets Vice-President Jagdeo, conveys India's stand on combating terrorism After meeting Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was a phenomenal meeting and he showed a tremendous amount of understanding for India's position on the current events with Pakistan.

Georgetown:

An all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo on Sunday (local time). The all-party delegation arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, where it was received with great fervour and enthusiasm by the members of the Indian diaspora.

After meeting Vice-President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, says, " It was a phenomenal meeting...he is a friend of our nation and showed a tremendous amount of understanding for our position on the current events with our neighbour (Pakistan). We also had a much broader-ranging conversation about Guyana's development and the scope of India to be part of this narrative..."

After their arrival, Tharoor congratulated the people of Guyana in advance for their Independence day celebrations, and shared the purpose of the visit of the all-party delegation.

Tharoor highlighted in his remarks, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

The members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana welcomed the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor with a resounding applause and enthusiasm. Hailing India's response against acts of terror perpetuated by Pakistan, the members of the Indian community expressed their heartfelt support.

Speaking to ANI, a member of the Indian community said, "We all in Guyana condemn this terrorism and we are all with the citizens of India ... our condolences are with them and we support each and every movement of the Prime Minister Modi for his fierce approach to this particular act of terrorism done by Pakistan".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comprises of Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

(With inputs from ANI)