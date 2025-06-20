Gunfire targets business linked to Hardeep Nijjar's cousin in Canada, man alleges Bishnoi gang involvement The victim further alleged that organised crime groups are recruiting international students to execute violent activities, including shootings and arson attacks. This troubling trend has intensified public concern and heightened pressure on law enforcement agencies to take decisive action.

Toronto:

A business owned by a cousin of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was attacked with gunfire in the early hours of Thursday, marking the latest in a troubling series of violent incidents targeting prominent Indo-Canadian figures in British Columbia. Red FM reported that the business had previously been targeted on June 18 (Wednesday) in an attempted arson involving multiple vehicles. The business owner has alleged that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang- a well-known transnational criminal network- is behind these attacks as part of a broader extortion racket.

Though he is related to Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was assassinated in Surrey on June 18, 2023, a source close to the family noted that the two had not maintained a close relationship.

Criminal gangs are allegedly using international students as foot soldiers

The victim of the attack also claimed that organised gangs are exploiting international students to carry out violent acts such as shootings and arson. These incidents are increasing pressure on law enforcement to curb gang activity in the region.

Broader pattern of targeted violence

The shooting follows the June 11 (Wednesday) murder of Satwinder Sharma, a 56-year-old businessman shot dead at his commercial premises in nearby Abbotsford. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is leading the probe, stating that initial evidence points to a targeted killing. No other injuries were reported. IHIT investigators are actively working to determine the motive and build a timeline of events surrounding Sharma’s murder.

Multiple attacks on temple President’s properties

Another high-profile target of repeated attacks has been Satish Kumar, president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey. On June 7, gunfire was reported at his Reflections Banquet Hall, followed by another shooting incident at Satish Accounting Services the following Saturday.

In a chilling revelation, Kumar told the Vancouver Sun, “My life is on the line. My family’s life is on the line.” His son’s residence had also been attacked with gunfire in December 2023, adding to the mounting threats faced by his family.

Provincial government urges federal action

Reacting to the growing wave of violence, British Columbia Premier David Eby has written to Prime Minister Mark Carney, urging the federal government to designate criminal groups like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as terrorist entities under the Criminal Code.

Eby referenced a February 2025 federal move listing seven transnational criminal groups as terrorist organisations and argued that similar action must be taken against violent networks operating in multiple provinces.

In his letter, Eby emphasised, “This is a complex and nationally impactful criminal issue deserving of a national criminal law response to investigate and prosecute those participating in, promoting and/or facilitating these crimes.”