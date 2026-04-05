Gunfire reported near White House; US Secret Service launches probe

Washington:

The United States Secret Service on Sunday (local time) said it is investigating reports of overnight gunfire near Lafayette Park, located across the street from the White House. According to the agency, no injuries were reported, and no suspects were found following a search of the park and surrounding areas after midnight.

Despite the incident, operations at the White House continued as normal, although security in the vicinity was heightened.

President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House, which had no immediate comment on the incident.

The park, which has been fenced off for ongoing renovations, was thoroughly searched as part of the investigation. The Secret Service added that it is working in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the United States Park Police.

National Guards shot near White House in Nov 2025

Earlier in November 2025, two National Guard soldiers were shot, one was killed, while another was critically wounded in downtown Washington near the White House. Rahmanullah Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national identified as the suspected gunman. He entered the United States during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under the Operation Allies Welcome resettlement program. Lakanwal was resettled in Bellingham, Washington, before the incident. Authorities say he acted alone in the brazen attack and has not disclosed a motive.

The shooting occurred near the Farragut West Metro Station in Northwest DC. Lakanwal waited before rounding a corner and opened fire, striking one female guard in the chest and then the head. He then fired at a second guard until a third nearby National Guard member intervened, shooting and subduing Lakanwal. Both guards are in critical condition, while Lakanwal was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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