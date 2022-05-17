Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Gun attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves two policemen dead

A gun attack was reported in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, that left two policemen dead. The attack took place in the province's Lakki Marwat area, reported Pak's Samaa.

Unidentified men riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on policemen in Ghazni Khel area of Lakki Marwat district today, Samaa tv reported citing police officials, adding that the men later fled.

This gunfire incident is the latest in a string of gun and bomb attacks in different parts of the country in recent months.

Last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, as per Samaa tv. Prior to this, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the South Waziristan district of Sararogha.

