  4. Gun attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves two policemen dead

Gun attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves two policemen dead

The attack took place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Lakki Marwat area.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Islamabad Updated on: May 17, 2022 17:48 IST
pakistan gun attack, gun attack pakistan
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Gun attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaves two policemen dead

Highlights

  • A gun attack was reported in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.
  • The attack left two policemen dead.
  • It took place in the province's Lakki Marwat area, reported Pak's Samaa.

A gun attack was reported in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, that left two policemen dead. The attack took place in the province's Lakki Marwat area, reported Pak's Samaa.

Unidentified men riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on policemen in Ghazni Khel area of Lakki Marwat district today, Samaa tv reported citing police officials, adding that the men later fled.

This gunfire incident is the latest in a string of gun and bomb attacks in different parts of the country in recent months.

Last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, as per Samaa tv. Prior to this, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the South Waziristan district of Sararogha.

Also Read: Pakistan: Karachi blast kills woman, injures 12 others

