Gujarat ATS foils Ricin plot, reviving memories of poison letters to Obama and Trump The ATS claims one of the accused, a doctor with a Chinese medical degree, was involved in a plan to create ricin — a toxin classified under Schedule 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

India was left shaken after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday announced the arrest of three men with suspected terror links, including a doctor with a Chinese medical degree, for allegedly plotting to produce ricin, one of the world’s most lethal toxins. The revelation has renewed global attention on past ricin-related incidents — including those involving former US Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

Ricin-laced Letters to US presidents intercepted

Letters containing ricin, a deadly biological toxin, were sent to both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump in separate incidents years apart. Fortunately, all of them were intercepted at off-site mail screening facilities, preventing any harm.

2013: Obama targeted twice with Ricin-laced mail

In 2013, two major ricin letter plots targeted President Obama during his tenure:

James Everett Dutschke Case: A man from Mississippi, Dutschke, sent poisoned letters to President Obama, Senator Roger Wicker, and a local judge in April 2013. His motive was to frame a rival, but the plot unravelled after the letters were traced back to him. Dutschke was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in 2014.

Shannon Richardson Case: A Texas actress, Shannon Richardson, also mailed ricin-laced letters to Obama, New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and a gun-control group. She falsely accused her estranged husband but later confessed to making the toxin herself after buying the ingredients online. Richardson received an 18-year prison sentence in July 2014.

2018–2020: Ricin threats during Trump presidency

Ricin-related threats resurfaced during Donald Trump’s presidency, though again no harm occurred.

William Clyde Allen (2018) : A US Navy veteran sent envelopes containing ground castor beans — from which ricin is derived — to President Trump, the Secretary of Defence, and other senior officials. The material lacked an active toxin, but Allen was arrested for attempting to use a biological weapon.

: A US Navy veteran sent envelopes containing ground castor beans — from which ricin is derived — to President Trump, the Secretary of Defence, and other senior officials. The material lacked an active toxin, but Allen was arrested for attempting to use a biological weapon. Pascale Ferrier (2020): A French-Canadian woman, Pascale Ferrier, sent homemade ricin to President Trump at the White House, calling him “The Ugly Tyrant Clown.” She also mailed toxin-laced letters to eight Texas law enforcement officials linked to her prior detention. Arrested at the U.S.-Canada border, Ferrier pleaded guilty and was sentenced in August 2023 to over 21 years in prison.

What Is Ricin? The deadly toxin behind global alarm

Ricin is a highly poisonous compound extracted from castor beans (Ricinus communis) — a byproduct of castor oil production. Even tiny doses can cause death if swallowed or injected, as the toxin halts vital protein production in human cells.

According to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), ricin is classified under Schedule 1 of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) — the strictest category reserved for substances with no legitimate civilian use.

While ricin is deadly, it is unstable: it loses potency with heat, dilution in water, and exposure to air, making it difficult to use in large-scale attacks.

Medical response and toxicity

There is no known antidote for ricin poisoning. Treatment focuses on symptom management, such as providing fluids, oxygen, and organ support. Exposure can cause respiratory failure, seizures, and multi-organ collapse within hours or days.

India's Ricin plot raises security concerns

In a chilling reminder of ricin’s threat potential, the Gujarat ATS said its recent arrests thwarted a terror-linked plot involving plans to produce the toxin. One of the accused reportedly holds a Chinese medical degree, raising suspicions of foreign connections.

Investigators are now probing whether the suspects had access to castor seeds or extraction materials and if they were planning to use the toxin for domestic or cross-border terror operations.

Global focus on biosecurity

The ricin incidents targeting US presidents and India’s recent arrests underline the global threat of bioterrorism. Security agencies worldwide continue to enhance mail screening, toxin detection, and chemical monitoring to prevent future attacks.

Ricin remains one of the most controlled biological agents under international law — a reminder of how even a small quantity of toxin can have massive geopolitical implications.