Green Card holders warned to always carry proof of status amid Trump's crackdown on immigrants The reminder is grounded in Section 264(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it a federal offense for noncitizens to fail to carry their registration documents.

New Delhi:

Green Card holders across the United States have been issued a stark reminder by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to always carry proof of their immigration status, or face potential legal consequences.

In a notification, the CBP stated, “Every alien, eighteen years of age and over, shall at all times carry with him and have in his personal possession any certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card issued to him.”

The agency warned, “Failing to do so can lead to a misdemeanor and fines if you are stopped by federal law enforcement. If you are a non-citizen, please follow the laws of the United States of America.”

Renewed emphasis amid immigrant crackdown

The reminder is grounded in Section 264(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes it a federal offense for noncitizens to fail to carry their registration documents. This requirement includes lawful permanent residents, commonly referred to as Green Card holders, even those who have lived in the US for many years.

While the rule is longstanding, its renewed emphasis comes amid concerns over a potential crackdown on immigration, especially following former President Donald Trump's renewed calls for mass deportations if re-elected.

Concern over new notice

Immigration activists have voiced concern over how rigorously this policy may be enforced, citing fears of increased targeting and pressure on immigrant communities.

As of January 1, 2024, the Office of Homeland Security Statistics estimates that approximately 12.8 million individuals in the US are lawful permanent residents.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has also cautioned that noncompliance with legal requirements may lead to expulsion or the loss of permanent resident status, underscoring the seriousness of adhering to federal regulations.

Green Card holders entitled to legal representations

Despite these warnings, Green Card holders continue to retain key legal rights. They are entitled to legal representation and have the right to remain silent if detained by federal authorities. While documentation is mandatory, responding to questions from immigration officers without a lawyer is not required.

The reminder serves as a clear signal to lawful permanent residents to stay informed and compliant with federal immigration law.