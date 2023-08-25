Greece confers PM Modi with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou with PM Modi in Athens

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens. PM Modi on Friday reached Greece after attending the 15th BRICS Summit and holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

MEA in a statement said, "PM Modi’s decisive contribution to the strategic promotion of Greek-Indian friendship in areas of mutual interest has also been recognised."

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Greek President for the honour and said, "I thank President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Government and people of Greece for conferring upon me The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour. This shows the respect the people of Greece have towards India."

What is The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour

The Order of Honour was established in 1975. The head of goddess Athena is depicted on the front side of the Star with the inscription “ONLY THE RIGHTEOUS SHOULD BE HONOURED”. The Grand Cross of the Order of Honour is conferred by the President of Greece to Prime Ministers and eminent personalities who by reason of their distinguished position, have contributed to enhancing the stature of Greece.

