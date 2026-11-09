Great urgency for new leadership, says Gadi Eisenkot after being tasked with forming Israeli government

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot said on Sunday that Israel urgently needs new leadership after he was formally tasked with forming a government. Eisenkot has secured recommendations from 67 of the 120 elected members of the parliament, compared with 46 for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Eisenkot, a former chief of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), has 28 days to form a government and secure the approval of the Knesset - Israel's parliament. He may seek an additional 14-day extension from Herzog.

“If we continue in the present situation, we risk descending to dark places, to a point of no return from which it will be very hard for us as a society and country to come back from....Therefore, there is great urgency for new leadership, leadership that you can look in the eyes and trust, whose concerns will always be Israel’s welfare and Israel’s security,” he was quoted as saying in a report.