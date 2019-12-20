Image Source : GOOGLE Google to add over 3,800 customer support jobs in US, India and Philippines (Representational image)

Google will add over 3,800 customer support jobs in Mississippi (US), India and the Philippines to support users and customers around the world. Previously, customer and user support, such as answering calls, product troubleshooting, and campaign set-up, was usually supplied by third-party companies on Google's behalf, a blogpost said.

In 2018, Google had announced a pilot programme to enhance customer and user support by bringing some of these jobs in-house, so the work is undertaken by employees.

"Based on the great feedback we've received on that programme, we're expanding -- by the end of 2020, we will have created more than 4,800 Google customer support jobs, including the 1,000 Google customer support agents already working in our Google Operations Centres (GOCs)," Google Operations Centre Vice-President Troy Dickerson said in the blog. He noted that in 2020, GOCs' footprint will be expanded with the opening of a new centre in Mississippi, to join new and expanding sites in India and the Philippines.

The agents in the centres receive benefits, including three weeks of paid vacation, up to 22 weeks of paid parental leave, and comprehensive health care (medical, dental and vision coverage), the blog said adding that agents will also have access to free meals while at work.