Video | Good samaritans revive baby deer found drifting in lake, use CPR to save animal's life

Amid all the reports of animal cruelty, few good samaritans carried out an act of kindness and humanity by reviving a baby deer who was drifting away in a lake. Brian Ballard and his wife Liz were boating in Texas' Lake Tyler when they noticed the baby deer floating. Their initial reaction was that it was a dead fish but when they went close it shocked them to see that it was indeed a baby deer.

The couple stopped their boat and lifted the animal onto the deck.

This was seen by Byrd, who was also boating nearby. On finding that it was an animal who might be needing assistance, Byrd jumped in to help.

“It [seemed] dead, but it had life in its eyes,” Byrd told KETK. “So I killed the boat and took off my shirt and jumped over to their boat.”

Byr and Ballard then took turns trying to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). This went on for several minutes after which the baby animal finally regained his breath and shakily stood to its feet, much to the rejoice of everyone.

Ballard's wife shot this entire incident on camera and uploaded the video online. This video has brought smile to thousands of faces instantly.

After successfully reviving the deer, Byrd brought it to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic for treatment. The wildlife specialists say that the deer is making a speedy recovery and getting stronger with every passing day—and it’s all thanks to Byrd and Ballard’s life-saving actions.

