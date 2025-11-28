Kapil Sharma's cafe firing: Gangster Goldy Dhillion's associate held in Canada Kapil Sharma's cafe firing: The restaurant, the Kap's Cafe in Canada's Surrey, was targeted on three occasions this year -- July 10, August 7 and October 16.

Ottawa (Canada):

The Canada Police has arrested gangster Goldy Dhillion's associate Sippu in connection with the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey earlier this year, said officials on Friday. Sippu, who was arrested a couple of days earlier, had directed Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon to provide logistics for firing at the restaurant.

Notably, Sekhon has also been arrested in India. The 28-year-old was nabbed from Punjab's Ludhiana during a late-night operation on November 25. Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the police also recovered a Chinese high-end PX-3 semi-automatic pistol and eight cartridges from his possession.

"Sekhon had been providing logistical support, weapons and strategic assistance to shooters involved in the attacks on Kap's Cafe," Yadav said, adding that Sekhon was the prime conspirator, who had fled Canada on August 23.

He said Sekhon had gone to Canada on an employer-sponsored visa in September 2023. He was living in Brampton and became an active member of the Goldy Dhillion gang, who would coordinate with shooters and arrange vehicles for the operations. Apart from Sekhon, Yadav said police have also nabbed two of his associates.

"Earlier, two of his associates -- Mandeep Singh and Dalvinder Kumar -- were arrested in Delhi with eight foreign-made pistols, including PX-5.7 and PX-3 models. During interrogation, they disclosed that one weapon from the consignment had been delivered to Sekhon," the DCP (Crime Branch) said.