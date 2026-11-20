Canada has announced a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) for information leading to the arrest of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, placing him at the top of the country's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the BOLO Program, a Canadian public-safety initiative that works with law enforcement agencies to track down wanted criminals. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill.

The reward applies to information that leads to Brar's arrest in either Canada or the United States. The BOLO Program has appealed to the public to share credible information that could help authorities locate him.

(Image Source : HTTPS://BOLOPROGRAM.ORG/)Goldy Brar has been put on top of Canada's most-wanted list

Goldy Brar wanted in 2023 Winnipeg murder

According to Winnipeg Police, Gill was shot dead at a residence in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive on September 20, 2023. The homicide was investigated by the city's police department in coordination with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Manitoba Justice and other law enforcement agencies.

On February 23, 2026, arrest warrants were issued against Brar and Karanbir Singh. Both were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Gill's killing.

FBI announces $1 million reward

Canada's announcement comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) added Brar to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list on September 28. The US agency has announced a separate reward of up to USD 1 million (approximately Rs 8.9 crore) for information leading to his arrest.

The FBI has alleged that Brar is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which it links to targeted killings, extortion, drug trafficking and other violent criminal activities in the United States and Canada.

Brar is also wanted by Indian authorities in connection with several criminal cases, including the killing of popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022.

With both Canada and the United States announcing separate reward programmes, law enforcement agencies are seeking public assistance to track down the fugitive gangster, who faces arrest warrants in connection with criminal cases in the two countries.

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