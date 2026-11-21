The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, on its list of the ten most wanted fugitives and announced a reward of up to USD 1 million (approximately Rs 8.5 crore) for information leading to his arrest.

According to an FBI notice, he is wanted for his alleged role in leading a transnational organised crime syndicate involved in violent criminal activities across the United States and Canada. He has been placed on the top ten wanted list for allegedly heading the North American operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group (OCG), which is accused of involvement in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults, human smuggling and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Why was Goldy Brar added to FBI's 10 most wanted list?

FBI Los Angeles Assistant Director in Charge Patrick Grandy said Singh was included on the list because of his alleged involvement in violent crimes and the threat he poses to public safety. "Satinderjeet Singh was added to the FBI's notorious Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list based on his propensity for violence and the various crimes for which he's been charged," Grandy said.

"The list is reserved for individuals who are on the run and for whom we in the FBI believe need to be taken off the streets before they can victimize others. This is particularly important for alleged violent criminals like Singh. We won’t be satisfied until Singh is captured and tried in an American court of law for his alleged crimes that have affected citizens here in the US as well as around the world," Grandy added.

According to the notice, a federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh on July 1 by the US District Court in Los Angeles. He faces charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce through extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Goldy Brar childhood associate of Lawrence Bishnoi?

The FBI alleged that Singh, a childhood associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, oversaw the group's operations across the US and Canada, directing targeted killings, shootings, kidnappings, assaults, extortion and drug trafficking.

According to the notice, the Bishnoi organised crime group (OCG) is headquartered in India and has thousands of members and associates spread across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.

Several alleged associates of Singh were arrested as part of Operation Hard Ball, a years-long federal investigation into organised crime syndicates involved in racketeering, targeted killings, extortion and international narcotics trafficking.

The FBI has described Singh as armed and dangerous, warning the public against approaching him.

The bureau has urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact their local FBI office, the nearest US Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip through its official website. It has assured that all information can be shared confidentially.

Earlier, Canada has announced a reward of up to 250,000 Canadian dollars (approximately Rs 1.63 crore) for information leading to the arrest of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar, placing him at the top of the country's list of 25 most-wanted fugitives.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the BOLO Program, a Canadian public-safety initiative that works with law enforcement agencies to track down wanted criminals. Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is wanted by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with the September 2023 murder of 39-year-old Sukhdool Singh Gill.

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