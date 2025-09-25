'Goal is not to continue running for office': Zelenskyy says ready to step down when war is over Zelenskyy, who rose to global prominence after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, has often been dismissed by Moscow as an “illegitimate” leader.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he will be ready to step down once the war with Russia is over, stressing that his focus is ending the conflict rather than pursuing another term in office.

"My goal is to finish the war, not to continue running for office," he told Axios, offering one of his clearest signals yet that he does not plan to remain in power indefinitely.

Zelenskyy, who rose to global prominence after Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, has often been dismissed by Moscow as an “illegitimate” leader. Earlier this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Kremlin would not recognise Zelenskyy’s signature on any peace agreement, describing him as merely the “de facto head of the regime” in Kyiv.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Zelenskyy ruled out a ceasefire, accusing Moscow of having no interest in peace. He said Russia had abducted thousands of Ukrainian children, attacked civilian infrastructure and destabilised Europe.

"Ukrainians are peaceful people, even during bloodshed,” he told delegates, before asking, "How long will it take to bring our children home?"

Zelenskyy also warned that Moldova risked falling under Russian influence if Europe failed to act, urging greater international support for Kyiv. Contrasting Ukraine’s limited arsenal with Moscow’s firepower, he said, “Ukraine doesn’t have the big fat missiles dictators love to show off in parades. Instead, we had to develop drones to protect our right to life. We succeeded in the Black Sea because Russia left us with no other choice.”