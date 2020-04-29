Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
Global coronavirus cases rise to 31.6 lakh; CDC says US deaths being under-reported by 9,000

While India reported its 1,000th death due to coronavirus, the death toll in the US could be much higher than being reported

New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 21:46 IST
Even as the infections the world over due to the novel coronavirus rose to 3.1 million, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the death figures in the US could have been under-reported by as much as 9,000. The leading public health agency in the US cast doubts over the reported death toll in the country from March 8 till April 11, as per a report in The New York Times.

The NYT report cited the CDC as claiming that the deaths in seven of the worst-affected states in the US could be higher by a factor of 50 per cent. The US has been the hardest hit country due to the coronavirus outbreak, having reported 59,438 deaths till date, as per a tally maintained by website World-o-meter. Almost a fourth of the 2.19 lakh deaths reported across the world have been reported from the US, as per the tally.

The US has recorded more than 10 lakh coronavirus infections, the highest in the world.

Spain, the second worst-hit country in the world, has recorded 2.36 lakh infections, resulting in 24,275 deaths. 

Out of 2.1 lakh cases reported from Italy, more than 27,000 persons have succumbed to the virus.

Till April 29, India witnessed 31,787 coronavirus infections, including more than 1,000 deaths.

