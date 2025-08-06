Ghana helicopter crash kills 8 including Defence and Environment Ministers in major national tragedy In addition to the two ministers, the victims included the vice-chairperson of the ruling National Democratic Congress, a senior national security adviser, and crew members. The cause of the helicopter crash is yet to be ascertained.

Accra (Ghana):

Ghana was plunged into mourning on Wednesday after a military helicopter crash claimed the lives of eight people, including two prominent cabinet ministers. The government confirmed the deaths of Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, calling the incident a "national tragedy." According to the Ghana Armed Forces, the Z-9 utility helicopter took off from the capital Accra in the morning and was en route to Obuasi, a key gold-mining hub in the Ashanti region. However, shortly after take-off, the aircraft went off the radar. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

High-profile victims among dead

In addition to the two ministers, the victims included the vice-chairperson of the ruling National Democratic Congress, a senior national security adviser, and crew members. The Z-9 helicopter, commonly used for transport and medical evacuations, was reportedly on an official mission when it went down.

One of Ghana's worst air disasters

This tragedy marks one of the worst air disasters in Ghana in over a decade. In 2014, a service helicopter crash off the coast killed at least three people, while in 2021, a cargo plane overshot the runway in Accra and crashed into a passenger bus, resulting in at least ten fatalities.

(With AP inputs)