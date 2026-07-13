'Get ready for sudden death,' Iran issues chilling warning to Trump after Lindsey Graham's demise

Tehran:

The Iranian media is celebrating the death of Donald Trump’s close aide Lindsey Graham. Hamshahri, an Iranian national daily, also shared an illustration and warned that the US President and other American officials could meet “sudden death”.

The publication carried an illustration showing Trump down on one knee, holding a photograph of Graham, alongside US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and several American and Israeli officials, under the headline ‘Get Ready for Sudden Death’ following the Senator’s death.

What were Iranian newspapers warning Trump?

Hamshahri, a state-run national daily, published the illustration showing Trump appearing to cry, while holding Graham's picture. Netanyahu, Hegseth, and others were shown looking surprised. Moreover, another Iranian newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz showed Graham's death across its July 13 front page with the headline "Death of the Merchant of Death."

The daily further added that the veteran politician was a key supporter of US policies against Iran, stating that he passed away following what it called a “sudden illness”.

Who was Lindsey Graham?

Elected to the Senate in 2002, the South Carolina politician was one of Washington's most influential voices on foreign policy, often pushing for US military intervention overseas. Trump has repeatedly stated that Graham was a “true American Patriot” and that he’ll be “greatly missed”.

Although the Senator had his share of controversies. He had earlier suggested that Israel should use nuclear weapons in Gaza, while also repeatedly calling for the Iranian government to be violently overthrown.

Graham had also backed US military interventions across the Gulf and North Africa over the past two decades, including the 2003 Iraq war, a conflict widely regarded as one of the most costly and destructive in the region's recent history. More than 270,000 Iraqi civilians are estimated to have died as a direct result of that war. US troops partially withdrew in 2009, though some remained behind to train Iraqi security forces.

Graham also supported US military interventions in Syria and Libya.

What did Iran say about Graham?

Iran on Monday called Graham "malicious," describing the senator, who was known for his hardline stance on Tehran and support for military action against Iran, in those terms a day after news of his sudden death.

"Our people will not mourn a man whose philosophy on life was aggression and intimidation," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters on Monday.

"His entire being was malicious," he added after state television presenters welcomed Graham's death during programmes broadcast on Sunday.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

ALSO READ - Trump, Netanyahu and Meloni among 13 world leaders on Iran's 'revenge list' as Mideast continues to boil