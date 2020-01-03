Image Source : AP Germany: US, Iran at 'dangerous point of escalation'

Germany’s defence ministry on Friday said its soldiers who help train local forces in Iraq have been ordered not to leave their bases following the US killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad. Germany currently has 130 soldiers in Iraq.

Defence ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi said the troops "will have a restriction ... no movement outside military facilities in Taji and Baghdad." Routsi said the training of Iraqi troops will continue.

"There will be one restriction (for the German troops in Iraq), namely: no movement outside military properties in the areas of Taji and Baghdad. However, we will continue our training missions. In Taji, the last training course was completed last December. The soldiers there are currently preparing for the next training course. In Irbil we are currently conducting three training courses. The safety of the soldiers is our top priority and we will continue to monitor the course of events very closely," Routsi said.

Germany has a long-standing warning against travel to most of Iraq. On Friday, it said the situation in the Middle East has reached “a dangerous escalation point".

"The American action is a reaction to a whole series of provocations for which Iran bears responsibility. I would remind you of the attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the Saudi oil plants. We have condemned the attacks on the coalition forces in Iraq and the recent attacks on the US Embassy. We also view Iran's regional activities with great concern. We are at a dangerous point of escalation and it is now up to us to contribute to a de-escalation with prudence and restraint."

