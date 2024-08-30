Germany resumes deportations of convicted criminals to Afghanistan for first time since 2021

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Two eastern regional states of Germany will go for polls on Sunday

Berlin: Germany on Friday said it has resumed the process of deporting convicted criminals of Afghan nationality to their home country, reversing a policy to hold off on deportations to the Taliban-ruled country after it took back power in 2021. The decision came after immense pressure from anti-immigration voices following a deadly knife attack in Solingen where the suspect is a Syrian citizen.

Three people were killed and four others seriously wounded in the stabbing attack at a festival last week. In June, a 29-year-old policeman died after being stabbed in the German city of Mannheim during an attack on a right-wing demonstration. These incidents have put the coalition government under pressure to take a tougher stance on migration.

As per a government spokesperson, a Kabul-bound flight took off from Leipzig early on Friday with 28 convicted criminals onboard after months of secret negotiations with mediator Qatar. The government said in a statement it thanked "key regional partners" for their support and added that more such deportations were being worked on.

Why did Germany stop deportations to Afghanistan?

Berlin had stopped returning people to Afghanistan on human rights concerns after the Taliban took power in 2021. However, after the attack in June, Germany said it was again considering deporting Afghan migrants who pose a security threat, following the police officer's death in the city of Mannheim. The decision also comes ahead of elections in two eastern regional states, where the anti-immigration AfD party is leading in polls.

Last week's attack was claimed by the Islamic State group, which said the attacker targeted Christians and that he carried out the assaults “to avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.” The suspect was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria last year but reportedly disappeared for a time and avoided deportation. He was held on suspicion of murder and membership in a terrorist organisation.

Negotiating directly with the Taliban, some of whose officials are under international sanctions, is widely seen as problematic in Western countries. Germany does not have diplomatic relations with the Taliban, requiring the government to work through other channels.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Thursday announced a plan to tighten knife laws, according to German news agency dpa. Along with other officials in the governing coalition, she also pledged during a news conference to make deportations easier.

(with agency input)

