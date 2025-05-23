Germany: 12 injured in knife attack at train station in Hamburg city, three critical Police have arrested a suspect in the knife attack at a train station in Germany's Hamburg. The motive behind the attack remain unclear.

Hamburg (Germany):

A knife attack at Hamburg's central train station on Friday evening left at least 12 people injured, Germany's Bild newspaper reported.

Local police confirmed the arrest of the suspected attacker. Some videos on social media showed a woman being taken into custody by the cops in connection with the attack.

The individual reportedly targeted people with a knife on the platform between tracks 13 and 14, police said.

According to Bild, three victims are in critical condition, three others are seriously injured, and six sustained minor injuries. Some were treated aboard trains at the scene.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive. "According to initial information, a person injured several people with a knife at the main train station," Hamburg police said in a post on X.

The station, located in downtown Hamburg—Germany's second-largest city—is a key hub for local, regional, and long-distance travel. Police cordoned off parts of the station, the Associated Press reported.

Germany has witnessed a series of violent incidents in recent months, including stabbings. On Sunday, four people were injured in a stabbing at a bar in Bielefeld.

The Hamburg attack investigation has been taken over by federal prosecutors after the suspect reportedly expressed jihadist beliefs to police following his arrest.