Sunday, August 18, 2024
     
Germany: Ferris wheel catches fire at music festival, dozens injured after falling from amusement ride | VIDEO

More than 18 people were injured after a Ferris wheel at a music festival in Germany caught fire on Saturday evening. Police have launched an investigation. The scene of the incident has been cordoned off.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Berlin Updated on: August 18, 2024 15:40 IST
A fire broke out on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield
Image Source : AP A fire broke out on a Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival in the German state of Saxony

Two cable cars on a Ferris wheel caught fire at a music festival near the east German city of Leipzig on Saturday evening. According to local police, four people suffered burn injuries, with one person injured by falling. First responders on the scene, as well as people riding the Ferris wheel, came into contact with smoke. A total of 18 people were taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

A burnt-out gondola of the Ferris wheel after a fire broke out on the Ferris wheel
A burnt-out gondola of the Ferris wheel after a fire broke out on the Ferris wheel
A burnt-out gondola of the Ferris wheel after a fire broke out on the Ferris wheel - India Tv
A burnt-out gondola of the Ferris wheel after a fire broke out on the Ferris wheel
The Ferris wheel after a fire broke out at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, Germany
The Ferris wheel after a fire broke out at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig, Germany

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, and organisers did not immediately issue a statement. Local media reported the festival continued after the incident, with the scene of the fire cordoned off. The Highfield festival takes place near the Stoermthaler lake in the constituency of Grosspoesna, and is one of the biggest rock music festivals in the region, with up to 25,000 attendees.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

