Geo-political conflict, economic growth: List of topics PM Modi to speak on at G7 Summit in France

Paris:

Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday address the G-7 Summit at Évian-les-Bains in France. PM Modi is currently on the second leg of his two-nation visit. Earlier, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George stated that “this will be a highly productive and wide ranging visit”. He further added that the visit spans three destinations in France (Nice, Evian and Paris) and Slovakia.

His meeting in Slovakia with Prime Minister Robert Fico marked the first time any Indian Prime Minister has visited the European nation. The second location, the G-7 Summit, is where top leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Japan, United States of America, Italy, Germany, Canada and non-enumerated member European Union, will be meeting. Other countries invited include China, South Korea, Brazil, and Kenya.

What is PM Modi’s agenda points to speak on at G-7?

As per the Council of the European Union, the G-7 summit will focus on the future of artificial intelligence and balanced economic growth. However, geopolitical challenges such as the conflict in West Asia and free navigation, as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine will be discussed too. PM Modi is going to focus his discussions on economic cooperation, technology partnerships, energy security, and reform of global institutions.

India as a voice for the Global South

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi expressed India’s interest in using the G-7 Summit as a platform to raise the aspirations of the Global South. He stated on X that “India’s presence at the G7 reflects the trust our partners place in us and our growing global profile. This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”

Strengthening France-India relations

Additional Secretary (Europe West), Piyush Srivasta said that the Prime Minister will hold comprehensive discussions with French President Macron covering full range of areas of bilateral partnership, and exchange views on regional and international issues of importance.

On the sidelines of the Summit, the Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings and discussions with G7 countries, partner countries and international organisations.

Trade and Investments

The G-7 platform will provide India with an opportunity to encourage investment by foreign businesses un infrastructure, semiconductors, renewable energy and digital technology. As India is aiming to attract trade prospects and consolidate its presence in the global supply chain, it will be able to promote its economic reforms appropriately. India will be seeing partnerships in AI and other up-and-coming technologies while it is emerging as a global leader in digital public infrastructure.

Inclusive AI governance

PM Modi is likely to promote the democratisation of AI, ahead of the US Government's advisory to AI firm Anthropic, instructing them not to allow access to other countries to their latest technology models.

Earlier, PM Modi stressed the transformative potential of AI and satellite technology for development of rural areas. A government press release from February read that: “He cautioned that humans must not become mere data points or raw material for AI, and therefore AI must be democratized. He highlighted that AI should serve as a medium of inclusion and empowerment, especially in the Global South.”

Energy supply and climate change

PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of energy security as ongoing political tensions have disrupted the supply chain. He will be desiring balanced policies that allow developing countries affordable access to traditional and renewable sources.

Sustainable development and climate change will also be a part of PM Modi’s discussions as India is making considerable progress in solar and renewable energy capacity. He may seek affordable climate finance and international cooperation, with key focus on clean hydrogen, electric mobility and energy infrastructure, to meet sustainability goals that are ambitious and do not hamper economic growth.