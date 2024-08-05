Who is General Waker-uz-Zaman, Army chief to take Bangladesh charge after PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation?

Follow us on Image Source : BANGLADESH ARMY Bangladesh Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman

Bangladesh protests: Moments after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and fled the country following massive violent protests, Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman took over the administration and announced the formation of an interim government.

In Bangladesh today, thousands of protesters stormed and vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka. They demolished a statue of her father, Mujibur Rahman, with hammers and set fire to her party's offices, celebrating her resignation as Prime Minister. Hasina, who is 76, stepped down amid widespread protests against her government.

In a television address, the Army General confirmed Hasina’s resignation and took the responsibility of the government. "PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Interim Government to run the country. We will return peace to the country. We ask citizens to stop violence. We will investigate all killings that have happened over the past few weeks," says Bangladesh's army chief Waker-uz-Zaman. He said that he met political leaders and told them the army would take over responsibility for law and order. The Army chief urged the protesting students to stay calm and return home, ending the conflict.

Who is General Waker-uz-Zaman?

Waqar Uz Zaman, who assumed the role of Army Chief of Bangladesh on June 23 this year, is 58 years old and will serve a standard three-year tenure. Born in Dhaka in 1966, he is married to Sarahnaz Kamalika Zaman, the daughter of General Muhammad Mustafizur Rahman, who was army chief from 1997 to 2000.

Gen Zaman holds a Master's degree in Defence Studies from the National University of Bangladesh and a Master of Arts in Defence Studies from King's College, London, according to the Bangladesh Army website. He is an alumnus of Bangladesh Military Academy.

Before his appointment as Army Chief, he served as the Chief of General Staff for over six months. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing military operations, intelligence, Bangladesh's participation in UN peacekeeping missions, and managing the military budget.

Gen Waker-uz-Zaman has worked closely with Sheikh Hasina

In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, he has also worked closely with Sheikh Hasina, as the principal staff officer at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister's Office.

In his distinguished military career, General Waqar Uz Zaman commanded an Infantry Battalion, the only Independent Infantry Brigade of the Bangladesh Army, and an Infantry Division. His key staff roles included serving as a staff officer at an Infantry Brigade, the School of Infantry and Tactics, and Army Headquarters. He was also a notable instructor at the School of Infantry and Tactics, the Non-Commissioned Officers' Academy, and the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training. Additionally, General Waqar served as the Military Secretary at Army Headquarters and as the Principal Staff Officer to the Prime Minister at the Armed Forces Division under the Prime Minister’s Office. Before his current role as Chief of Army Staff, he was the Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army.

General Waker had the rare privilege of commanding the National Victory Day Parade for three consecutive times. He was awarded the coveted ‘Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP)’ and ‘Army Medal of Glory (SGP)’ for his remarkable contributions in the modernization of the army. He frequents as a keynote speaker in different seminars and symposiums both at home and abroad. He enjoys games and sports.

