Protesters torch homes of Nepal President and PM Oli, ministers flown to airport Gen Z protesters have reportedly torched Nepal Prime Minister Oli's residence and stormed the president's home as well.

New Delhi:

Protests continued into their second day in Nepal on Tuesday, with protesters vandalising across various regions of the country. The unrest was sparked by a controversial decision to revoke a ban on social media. Videos circulating on social media shows the destruction of homes belonging to political leaders. Among the locations affected by the protests was the residence of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, situated in Balkot, Bhaktapur. Fires and heavy damage were reported to the property, though the Prime Minister was not present at the site, as he remains at his official residence in Balwatar. The residence of Nepal’s President, Ram Chandra Poudel, also came under attack. Videos that surfaced on social media showed demonstrators entering the private property and causing significant damage. Protesters also set fire to the house of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung and pelted stones at Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel’s residence.

The residences of former Nepali Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, and Sher Bahadur Deuba, were both damaged by the protesters. Adding to the chaos, the house of Energy Minister Deepak Khadka was set on fire.

Government officials flee Kathmandu amid unrest

As the protests continued to escalate in intensity, reports suggest that several government officials have fled Kathmandu, seeking refuge outside the capital.

In response to the escalating violence, Prime Minister Oli made a public address, announcing the convening of an all-party meeting scheduled for 6 pm on Tuesday. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion,” said Oli in a statement. “I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation.

India closely monitoring situation

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday issued an advisory for its citizens in Nepal, urging them to exercise caution amid violent protests over the social media ban in Kathmandu, which left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

The MEA further said that India is closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since Monday and is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery for those who were injured. As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue."

"We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," said MEA.