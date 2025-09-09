Gen Z protest: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli likely to flee to Dubai as private jet ready for him, claim sources Nepal Gen Z protest latest update: As the protests intensified for the second day amid multiple ministerial resignations, PM Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure.

Kathmandu:

Amid fresh violent protests in Kathmandu, sources on Tuesday said Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is likely to leave for Dubai as a private jet has been placed on standby for him. As the protests intensified for the second day amid multiple ministerial resignations, PM Oli has assigned acting responsibilities to Deputy Prime Minister ahead of the planned departure.

PM Oli calls all-party meet at 6 PM

Earlier in the day, Oli said he has called an all-party meeting at 6 pm amid rising protests across the country.

“I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” the statement from the PMO said.

Protesters demand PM Oli’s resignation

Amid violent protests, the angry demonstrators demanded the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and vandalised residences of several political leaders.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.

Protesters set PM Oli’s residence on fire

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar.

Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post following the police's use of force on youths protesting the government ban on social media sites left 19 people dead and over 300 others injured on Monday.

Demonstrations were reported from Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district. Protesters, mostly students, chanted slogans such as “Don’t kill students”, defying the restrictions on public gatherings.

In Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning, according to eyewitness accounts.

Four people injured as police open fire on demonstrators

Media reports suggest that four people were injured as police opened fire at the demonstrators. The agitating youths also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Sunakothi at Lalitpur district, eye witnesses said. Gurung had ordered a ban on the social media sites.

The protesters also vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur. They also vandalised former PM Sher Bahadur Deuba's house at Budhanilkantha in Kathmandu.

What are their demands?

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram to expose the extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures. They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices.

The ban of social media sites, it said, was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech. The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and ‘X’, over their failure to register with the government.

However, in a late-night development on Monday, the government announced the restoration of access to social media platforms, in an apparent bid to ease public anger.

The protesters main demands include the resignation of Prime Minister Oli, the formation of a national government, and strict action against corrupt politicians. Among their other demands are guaranteed freedom of expression, and the introduction of a retirement age for those holding political office, according to Gen Z activists.

