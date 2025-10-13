Gaza peace deal: Who are the 20 hostages to be released by Hamas? Gaza peace deal: The entire Israel is awaiting the release of the 20 hostages. People have also gathered near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to welcome the Israeli nationals held hostage by Hamas.

Tel Aviv:

Days after a peace deal was brokered by US President Donald Trump to end the two-year-long war between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian group will release 20 Israeli hostages on Monday. Once the Israeli hostages are released, Tel Aviv will release the Palestinians who are lodged in its jails as part of the first phase of the peace deal.

The entire Israel, according to media reports, is awaiting the release of the 20 hostages. As per a report by the Associated Press, people have also gathered near a large screen in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to welcome the Israeli nationals held hostage by Hamas.

Who are the 20 hostages?

As per the list published by Hamas, following are the 20 hostages who will be released by the Palestinian group on Monday:

Bar Kupershtein

Evyatar David

Yosef-Chaim Ohana

Segev Kalfon

Avinatan Or

Elkana Bohbot

Maxim Herkin

Nimrod Cohen

Matan Zangauker

David Cunio

Eitan Horn

Matan Angrest

Eitan Mor

Gali Berman

Ziv Berman

Omri Miran

Alon Ohel

Guy Gilboa-Dalal

Rom Braslabski

Ariel Konio

Trump flies to Israel

As Hamas is set to release 20 hostages it captured during the October 7 attacks, Trump is flying to the Middle East. Earlier in the day, he expressed confidence that the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will hold, as he stressed that the "war is over".

"I think it is going to hold. There are a lot of reasons why it's going to hold. But I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries... I think people are tired of it," Trump said. "This is a very special event... Everybody's cheering at one time. That's never happened before. Usually, if you have one cheering, the other isn't. The other is the opposite."

He also said that this is the first time "everybody is amazed". He said he is "honoured" to be involved in this. "We're going to have an amazing time, and it's going to be something that's never happened before," the US president said.