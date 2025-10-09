Gaza Deal: White House's 'Peace President' post as Trump eyes Nobel Peace Prize Trump has claimed that he has resolved seven conflicts, including the India-Pakistan skirmish in May this year. Though New Delhi has rejected his claims, saying no third party was involved in mediation, the US President has remained firm on his stance.

Washington:

As Israel and Hamas agreed to accept the first phase of the peace plan to end the two-year war between them, the White House has seized the opportunity and projected Donald Trump as 'The Peace president'. Notably, the agreement over the peace deal comes a day before the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is announced, an award that Trump has been eyeing since his return to office.

Trump has claimed that he has resolved seven conflicts, including the India-Pakistan skirmish in May this year. Though New Delhi has rejected his claims, saying no third party was involved in mediation, the US President has remained firm on his stance.

Trump expresses doubt over Nobel Peace Prize

Even though the White House has dubbed him as 'The Peace President', Trump has expressed doubt over his Nobel prospects. "I have no idea... Marco (Secretary of State Rubio) would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history has settled that many," Trump said when a reporter at White House asked him of his chances of winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Israel, Pakistan back Trump for Nobel prize

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had endorsed Trump for Nobel Peace Prize. Along with Israel, Cambodia also supported Trump for it, lauding the US President for helping in ending its conflict with neighbouring Thailand. Before them, Armenia and Azerbaijan also backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize after they signed peace accord in presence of the US President.

Incidentally, Pakistan has also endorsed Trump for Nobel prize, amid the growing bonhomie between Islamabad and Washington.

Gaza peace plan

Meanwhile, Trump on Wednesday announced that Israel and Hamas have agreed to stop the fighting in Gaza and release all the hostages. Calling it a great day for Israel, Arab countries and all other nations in the region, Trump said all parties will be treated fairly under the peace deal. He also thanked Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for helping the US during the mediation.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on Truth Social. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."