Gangster Sahil Chauhan deported from Thailand to India, will arrive in Delhi on Saturday

Bangkok:

Most-wanted gangster Sahil Chauhan is being brought back to India and is being scheduled to arrive at Delhi Airport on Saturday. Soon after his arrival at Delhi Airport, the Haryana STF will take him into custody. The notorious gangster is also wanted by the NIA. The accused is a member of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, whose leader is currently incarcerated in a Haryana jail.

Sahil Chauhan has orchestrated numerous contract killings from foreign soil. He will arrive at Delhi Airport following his deportation from Thailand.

Recently, central agencies and the Haryana Police coordinated his arrest overseas. B. Satheesh Balan, IGP, Special Task Force (STF), Gurugram will hold a press conference on Saturday and will brief the media regarding deportation/arrest of the gangster.