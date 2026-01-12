Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's aide shot dead in US, rival gang claims responsibility The responsibility for the attack on Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been claimed by the rival Rohit Godara gang. It claimed that the attack was conducted by two gangsters of the Rohit Godara gang -- Baljot Singh and Jassa.

Washington:

A gang war involving the dreaded Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been reported in Indiana state of United States of America (USA), said sources on Monday. In the gang war, one associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was killed, while one other was injured.

The slain gangster was identified as Virender Sambhi, who was a resident of Haryana.

Rival gang claims responsibility

The responsibility for the attack on Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been claimed by the rival Rohit Godara gang. It claimed that the attack was conducted by two gangsters of the Rohit Godara gang -- Baljot Singh and Jassa.

In a Facebook post, Baljot Singh said: "Baljot and Jassa are involved in the killing of Virender Sambhi in Indiana, US... Lawrence Bishnoi is a traitor. I want to warn him. Just wait and watch, we will give a surprise."

Meanwhile, the US authorities are yet to issue a statement regarding Sambhi's killing.

About Rohit Godara gang

Rohit Godara, a resident of Rajasthan's Bikaner, was earlier a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi and a part of the Bishnoi–Goldy Brar criminal network. However, he later started operating independently. As per reports, Rohit Godara operates from multiple countries such as Canada and Azerbaijan.

Reports suggest his gang is involved in extortion rackets, targeted killings, and arms smuggling.

Last year in November, two active members of his gang were arrested by the Haryana Police from Gurugram as part of the 'Operation Trackdown'. They were identified as Naresh Kumar and Sanjay alias Sanjeev, who were residents of the Saidpur village in Narnaul district.

According to the police, the two were carrying a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each. While Sanjay had 10 criminal cases registered against him, Naresh was facing four, the police said, adding that they were even involved in serious offences such as organised crime, attempted murder and illegal possession of weapons.

ALSO READ - Pakistani gangster Shehzad Bhatti threatens to kill Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol in new video | Watch